Suryakumar Admits ‘Absolutely Bad’ ODI Numbers, Reveals Rohit & Dravid’s Advice

He was a part of three-match ODI series against West Indies, registering scores of 19, 24, and 35, respectively. His performance in the first two T20Is was disappointing with scores of 21 and 1. However, he managed to deliver an outstanding performance on Tuesday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Suryakumar openly admitted to the noticeable contrast in his performance statistics between the two white-ball formats.

"To be honest, my one-day numbers are absolutely bad and there’s no shame in admitting that. Everybody is aware. We all talk about honesty and you have to be, but how you can improve is more important. Rohit (Sharma) and Rahul (Dravid) sir have told me that this is the format that I don’t play much, so you have to play it more and think about it.

"If you are batting in the last 10-15 overs, think what you can do for the team - all we want from you is, play 45-50 balls if you are getting to bat in the 15-18 overs, play your own game. It’s in my hand now how to change the responsibility into an opportunity," he said.