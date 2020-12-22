Suresh Raina Among Those Arrested in Mumbai Club Raid: Reports

Mumbai Police said that the 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina and others were booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of NMDA.

Ahead of Christmas and New Year, the Maharashtra government imposed a series of restrictions on public activity in the state and especially in Mumbai from 22 December to 5 January as a precautionary measure in the times of the coronavirus pandemic.