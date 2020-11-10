Steve Waugh Disappointed That Kohli Will Miss 3 Australia Tests

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh said he was surprised and disappointed that India captain Virat Kohli will miss three Tests to be at the birth of his first child. Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting a child in January, and he has been given paternity leave by the BCCI. Kohli will return home after the first Test in Adelaide, which begins on 17 December. While Kohli’s absence could improve Australia's chances of regaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy, it is a blow to broadcasters and cricket chiefs already feeling the effects of a pandemic-affected year.

"I'm a little bit disappointed he's not going to be there - and a bit surprised," former skipper Waugh, who played 168 Tests, was quoted as saying by AFP. "This was really shaping up as one the key series of his whole career after he's achieved just about everything. But obviously family comes first." India are due to leave this week for Australia, where they will spend two weeks in quarantine in Sydney before the white-ball part of the tour begins with the first ODI on November 27. Kohli will lead India in three ODIs, three Twenty20 internationals and the first Test - a day-night match in Adelaide - before heading home.

The second Test starts in Melbourne on 26 December followed by matches in Sydney on 7 January and Brisbane on 15 January, all played under strict bio-security protocols. Waugh said Kohli's absence "does take away from the series", but Australia would much rather he played. "It's a bit like a couple of years ago when India won without (David) Warner or (Steve) Smith in the side," he said. "You really want to win against the best possible opposition, particularly when this is like the heavyweight title fight." Cricket Australia interim chief executive Nick Hockley put a brave face on Kohli's decision, telling Sydney radio station SEN "it was always on the cards".

File: Captains Virat Kohli and Tim Paine pose with the trophy ahead of India’s opening Test vs Australia at Adelaide.