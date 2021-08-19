Steve Smith, David Warner Return as Australia Name Squad for T20 World Cup

"We were highly impressed with not only the way he played in these most recent one-day games but the way he led the team in pretty challenging circumstances. He's someone we have a huge amount of respect for the way he goes about it and see him playing a lot more games of cricket for Australia and having a really big role in the team, and the culture of the team going forward."



Bailey was confident that this squad will do well in World T20.



"We are confident this squad has the ability to take the side deep into what will be an extremely competitive tournament," the cricketer-turned-selector was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.



"We have some of the best players in the world in their respective roles combined with the collective experience to succeed against the very best T20 sides in the world," he added.



Australia squad for T20 World Cup:

Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (WK), David Warner, Adam Zampa.



Travelling reserves: Daniel Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams.