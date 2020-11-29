Another Smith Century and Australia Post Commanding 389/4 vs India

The second ODI between India and Australia is also being played at the SCG and much like the series-opener, the Aussie batsmen once again dominated the Indian bowlers out in the middle. Steve Smith smashed his second straight century of the series while Aaron Finch and David Warner both smashed half centuries with Glenn Maxwell’s late charge helping the hosts post a solid 389/4.

Electing to bat, Australia once again had a great start as skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner made most of the batting friendly conditions and amassed 142 runs for the opening wicket. Finch was the first wicket to fell in the 23rd over as he went back to the pavilion after contributing with 60 runs, which included six 4s and a six. However, Warner continued from the other end and looked all set for a well-deserved century before Shreyas Iyer's brilliance in the outfield saw the left-handed batsman getting run-out at his individual score of 83, an innings studded with seven 4s and three 6s.

Smith continued from where he left the innings in the last match as he scored boundaries at will and kept the Indian bowlers under immense pressure. Such was his sheer dominance that skipper Virat Kohli had to brought in a semi-fit Hardik Pandya to bowl in the 36th over of the innings. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne shared a 132-run partnership during the course of which Smith brought his 11th hundred in just 62 balls. The 32-year-old, after scoring 104 runs with the help of fourteen 4s and two 6s, was caught at short third-man off the bowling of Pandya.