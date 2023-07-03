Sri Lanka Book Spot in 2023 ODI World Cup With Nine-Wicket Win Over Zimbabwe

A brilliant four-wicket haul by Maheesh Theekshana and an unbeaten hundred from Pathum Nissanka propelled Sri Lanka to a spot in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup with a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the Super Six stage of the qualifying tournament at Queen’s Sports Club on Sunday.

In the morning, after electing to bowl first, Sri Lanka maintained their clean slate of not conceding a single total in excess of 200 in the ongoing tournament. Off-spinner Theekshana shined with 4-25 while left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka took 3-15 in his fiery opening spell to bowl out Zimbabwe for just 165.