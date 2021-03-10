Spinner Varun Chakravarthy Fails Fitness Test Again: Report

Chakravarthy has repeatedly failed to clear the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru while yorker specialist Natarajan is yet to join the squad here due to an apparent “shoulder niggle”.

“Varun Chakravarthy was selected because he recovered from his shoulder injury that ruled him out of the Australia series. He did his rehab at the NCA and started throwing normally. However, he has failed to clear the YoYo test mark stipulated for a 2km run at least twice,” a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Tamil Nadu man Chakravarthy has not played any competitive cricket since the IPL.