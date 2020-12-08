SA Says England Team Breached Bio-secure Zone, ECB Defends Players

In response, an ECB spokesman said that the session had arisen due to the unacceptable standard of the three practice pitches provided on the square at Newlands, the cricket venue in Cape Town.

The spokesman added that CSA had accepted England's request to put a security cordon to facilitate the use of nets like it was done during the T20I series on November 28.

"On arrival at Newlands on 3 December, we advised the venue that the three nets provided on the main pitch were not of a standard for conducive practice, as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the respective boards. Batsmen were unable to face seam bowlers on the nets on the main pitch as the surfaces were rendered and unacceptable," the spokesman was quoted as saying in a report by ESPNCricinfo.