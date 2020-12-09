South Africa Confirms First Tour to Pakistan in 14 Years

The second Test will start on February 4 at Rawalpindi and will subsequently be followed by South Africa's first-ever T20I series in Pakistan, which will see all the three games played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

"It's pleasing to see so many countries making a return to Pakistan - a proud, cricket-loving nation. Cricket South Africa is delighted to be counted among them. As someone who has toured the country on more than one occasion back in my playing days, I know how much passion the people of Pakistan have for the game as well as the love and support that the Proteas enjoy there as a team," CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said.

"I would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the hospitality and transparency they showed our security contingent when they travelled over there a few weeks ago.

The report on their findings and recommendations gives us confidence as an organisation that all of our team's security, playing and accommodation needs will be met and that the wellbeing of the team will be the top priority. We look forward to embarking on this historical tour," he added.