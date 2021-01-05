Ganguly To Be Discharged from Hospital on Wednesday, Say Doctors

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly will be discharged from the Woodlands hospital on Wednesday, 6 January, doctors confirmed on Tuesday.

“BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to be discharged from the hospital tomorrow, will be monitored at home on a daily basis,” Dr Rupali Basu MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital said.

Ganguly, who had been admitted to hospital on after complaining of chest pain on Saturday, 2 January, had undergone an angioplasty and was stable since.