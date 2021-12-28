BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Tests Positive for COVID-19

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive report is understood to have come in on Monday. Ganguly is said to be stable at the moment and is admitted in hospital as well. He had mild fever on Sunday and got himself tested after that. Doctors advised him against home isolation, but there is no cause for alarm.

"BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19," PTI quoted BCCI sources as saying.