BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sourav Ganguly at the IPL 2021
Image: BCCI
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive report is understood to have come in on Monday. Ganguly is said to be stable at the moment and is admitted in hospital as well. He had mild fever on Sunday and got himself tested after that. Doctors advised him against home isolation, but there is no cause for alarm.
"BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19," PTI quoted BCCI sources as saying.
Amid the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, India has seen a dramatic rise in the number of positive cases in the last week.
The former India captain is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively and taking part in all professional activities.
Ganguly had been hospitalised twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.
His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID early this year.
(With PTI Inputs)
