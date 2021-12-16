Ganguly Reacts to Kohli Comments, Says BCCI Will Deal With It Appropriately

Notably, the former India captain had said that he personally spoke to Kohli when he was deciding to step down as the T20I captain and urged him to carry on with the job but the star batter decided to quit the position.



Asked about Kohli's comments, the BCCI chief refused to speak on the whole controversy.



"I have got nothing to say. We will deal with it appropriately, leave it to the BCCI," Ganguly told mediapersons in Kolkata.



With Ganguly and Kohli directly contradicting each other in public, there is a visible issue between the board and India's Test skipper ahead of the big series against South Africa.



Amid all the controversy, Kohli and his Test team departed for their South Africa tour in a chartered plane from Mumbai on Thursday morning and landed in the Rainbow nation.



Kohli will lead the Test team in a three-match Test series from 26 December while Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out of the red-ball games due to a hamstring injury, will captain the ODI side if he gets fit before 19 January.