Soon as Pitch Starts Spinning, Everyone’s Crying: Nathan Lyon

"We play on seaming wickets around the world and get bowled out for 47, 60. Nobody ever says a thing (about the pitch). But as soon as it starts spinning, everyone in the world seems to start crying about it. I don't get it. I'm all for it, it was entertaining," said the off-spinner, who with 399 wickets is the third most successful Australian bowler in Test cricket behind Shane Warne (700 wickets) and Glenn McGrath (563).

Lyon was amused by the fact that England played with four fast bowlers and deployed Jack Leach as the lone full-time spinner on that pitch. "The best thing about this Test match that just passed is that England went in with four seamers. That will do me. I don't need to say any more," he said.