Smriti Mandhana’s Masterclass and Reddy’s Brilliance Trounce South Africa 3-0

Her performance capped off an exceptional series, where she amassed 343 runs, including two centuries in the earlier games. This tally set a new record for the most runs in a three-match women’s series, surpassing Laura Wolvaardt’s 335 against Sri Lanka in April 2024.

Mandhana's innings featured an array of exquisite shots, particularly on the offside, where she scored seven of her 11 boundaries. Her partnerships of 61 runs with Shafali Verma (25) and 62 runs with Priya Punia (28) laid a solid foundation for India's chase.