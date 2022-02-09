Smriti Mandhana, Meghna Singh & Renuka Singh Still in MIQ in NZ: Yastika Bhatia

Asked about her assessment of batting in New Zealand conditions, Yastika remarked, "There is a lot of wind over here. So, we need to assess the wind direction and then hit our shots accordingly. The more we hit flatter, the better. Also, timing the ball is crucial here instead of hitting hard."



The left-handed batter from Baroda emphasised a lot on the upcoming five-match ODI series serving as vital preparation for the Indian team ahead of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. "This tour is very important for us because we are getting such a big series in New Zealand conditions. So, it becomes all the more important for us to do well and develop confidence in order to be well-prepared for the World Cup.



"This series is very important for World Cup preparation. Playing against bowlers like Lea Tahuhu and Amelia Kerr gives a good amount of confidence when you are able to get runs off them. In future, I hope the team does well."



The 21-year-old signed off by saying that having sports psychologist Mugdha Bavare travelling with the team in New Zealand has been beneficial for her. "She has been very helpful. She has had good, individual sessions and focuses on what our match temperament is. Before the match, she calms us down, so the anxiety levels are normal and we can be well prepared for the match. Yesterday only, I had a session with her and really benefited from that session."