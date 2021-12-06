Shreyas, Mayank, Jayant & Siraj Step Up - Selectors Face Tricky Questions

In the first Test at Kanpur, Shreyas Iyer made his debut as Kohli was rested, and scored a century on debut and followed it up with a fifty in the second innings.

So, Kohli was asked whether players like Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer will get a chance in place of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who have been struggling for months. The skipper said this is another issue that he will discuss with the selectors.

"Again that's a discussion that needs to take place. Who we think are the specialists for certain positions and so on will be covered there. These aren't things I can answer in a PC, we need to sit down with it and come to collective decisions. That's the same process we will follow. Everyone puts in their ideas and then we make our decision," said Kohli.

With Pujara failing to make the most of the chance to score a big one when he was sent as opener in the second innings, one option could be to use Agarwal or Shreyas Iyer in the middle or, with Kohli and Rahane, if he manages to retain his position, moved a spot up in the batting order.

With the selectors set to meet in the next few days to choose the team for the South Africa tour starting later this month, a clear picture will emerge soon. Till then, the players on the bench will remain on tenterhooks.