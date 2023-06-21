Shreyanka, Mannat, Kanika, Shine as India A Clinch Emerging Women’s Asia Cup

Electing to bat first, Kanika (30 not out off 23 balls) and Vrinda Dinesh (36 off 29 balls) played decisive knocks in taking India to a competitive 127/7 in 20 overs. In reply, off-spinner Shreyanka took 4/13 while left-arm spinner Mannat picked 3/20 and Kanika clinched two scalps to bowl out Bangladesh for just 96 in 19.2 overs.



In the initial part of the match, the Indian batters struggled to get runs as Bangladesh's bowlers never gave them the room to break free, resulting in them losing wickets at regular intervals.



It resulted in only Shweta (13) and wicketkeeper Uma Chetry (22) being the other two batters apart from Vrinda and Kanika to reach double digit scores from the Indian innings. For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Nahida Akter and off-spinner Sultana Khatun were the pick of the bowlers by picking two wickets each.