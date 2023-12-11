"Shreyanka Bowled Really Well," Says Heather Knight After England Lose 3rd T20I

After England ended their T20I series against India with a five-wicket defeat at the Wankhede Stadium, captain Heather Knight praised off-spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil’s bowling and admitted that her batters didn’t apply themselves well enough on the tricky pitch.

England headed into Sunday’s match having sealed the series following victories in the first two games. They also brought in Maia Bouchier, Danielle Gibson, Bess Heath and Mahika Gaur into the playing eleven.

But Renuka Singh Thakur taking two early scalps, followed by Shreyanka taking 3-19 and Saika Ishaque picking 3-25 meant they were reduced to 76/8. Heather’s half century ensured England ended the innings on 126 all out, which India chased down with an over to spare.