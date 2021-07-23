India Bat First, Sakariya, Samson Among 5 Debutants in 3rd ODI vs SL

India captain Shikhar Dhawan celebrated in his trademark 'thigh-five' after winning the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

The men in blue, who have already won the series 2-0, decided to hand debuts to five youngsters: Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya and K Gowtham.

This is only the second time India are featuring five debutants in an ODI after the inaugural ODI in 1974. The last time they fielded so many debutants was against Australia in 1980.