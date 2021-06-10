Dhawan to Captain India on Tour of SL; Maiden Call-Up for Padikkal

Opening batter Shikhar Dhawan will captain the Indian men’s side in the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy. The BCCI named the squad on Thursday evening.

The 20-member squad will play three T20Is and ODIs at Colombo against the hosts.

Among the youngsters to get a look in are Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Chetan Sakariya, all of whom impressed in the domestic circuit and IPL recently.

The Indian team wears a much changed look for the series as Virat Kohli and most of the other first team players are in UK for the World Test Championship final and then a five-Test match series against England.