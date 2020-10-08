Dhawan Supports Arun Jaitley’s Son Rohan for DDCA President Post

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has extended his support to the late Arun Jaitley’s son Rohan, after he filed his nomination for the post of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President.

Jaitley, son of late union minister and ex-DDCA president Arun Jaitley, filed his nomination on Wednesday, 7 October, after getting overwhelming support from all groups within the DDCA. The polling, if required, will take place from 17-20 October and the results are to be declared on 21 October.

In a tweet, Dhawan – who hails from Delhi – wrote, “I extend my best wishes to Rohan Jaitley ji as he files his nomination for DDCA President. Looking forward to the execution of work under his vision and initiative.”