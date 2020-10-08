Dhawan Supports Arun Jaitley’s Son Rohan for DDCA President Post

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has extended his support to the late Arun Jaitley’s son Rohan, after he filed his nomination for the post of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President.
Jaitley, son of late union minister and ex-DDCA president Arun Jaitley, filed his nomination on Wednesday, 7 October, after getting overwhelming support from all groups within the DDCA. The polling, if required, will take place from 17-20 October and the results are to be declared on 21 October.
In a tweet, Dhawan – who hails from Delhi – wrote, “I extend my best wishes to Rohan Jaitley ji as he files his nomination for DDCA President. Looking forward to the execution of work under his vision and initiative.”
Rohan Jaitley is a lawyer, like his father, who was DDCA president for 14 years (1999-2013).
In an interview with IANS, Rohan said that he will ensure that all DDCA financial transactions are put in public domain via the association's website.
The post of DDCA president fell vacant after senior journalist Rajat Sharma, whose team was elected with an overwhelming majority in July 2018, quit in a huff in November 2019 after massive disagreements with certain office-bearers. Sharma also faced the complaint of being inaccessible as he hardly visited DDCA during his 16-month stay.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined