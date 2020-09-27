‘He Cared for Other People’: Watson Pays Tribute to Dean Jones

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson paid rich tribute to Dean Jones, saying the former Australia batsman pushed the limits to get better and always cared about people who were less fortunate. Jones, who was part of the Star Sports commentary panel for the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) edition being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), died in a Mumbai hotel on Thursday afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 59-year-old, who played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia, is survived by his wife Jane and two daughters – Phoebe and Isabella.

"I'm shattered that such a person isn't with us anymore. In the last four years, I got to know him very well. He was also my coach at Islamabad United for two years. I got to know him very well after I stopped playing for Australia. Jones always wanted to learn more and get better," Watson said on his YouTube show 'The Debrief'.

“He always pushed the limits to get better. Another thing for which I adored him was that he cared for other people. He wanted to give back to people who weren’t as fortunate as he was.” Dean Jones

“My heart goes out to Jones’ family and Brett Lee, who did every possible thing to keep the great man alive,” he added.