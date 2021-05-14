Shafali Verma Gets Maiden Call-Up for Indian Test & ODI Squad

A day after announcing Ramesh Powar as the head coach, the BCCI have named the Indian women’s team for the upcoming tour of England. Teenage sensation Shafali Verma has been handed a maiden call-up to the ODI and Test side.
The Test and ODI side will be led by Mithali Raj, who said the 2022 ODI World Cup will be her swansong.
India will be involved in a one-off Test match, 3ODIs & 3T20Is against England. The Test is scheduled for 16-19 June with the ODIs and T20Is being played between 27 June and 15 July.
While Shafali got her maiden call-up in the Tests and ODIs, Shikha Pandey and Taniya Bhatia too are back in the Indian squad.
India haven't played the longest format since their one-off Test against South Africa in 2014, which India won, whereas England played a Test in the 2019 Ashes.
The Indian women’s cricket team also won a one-off Test against England in 2014 at Wormsley. Before that India had travelled to England for a two-match Test series in 2006 when they won 1-0.
India’s Senior Women squad for Test & ODI : Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.
India’s Senior Women squad for T20I : Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.
Published: 14 May 2021,10:40 PM IST