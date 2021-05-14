Shafali Verma Gets Maiden Call-Up for Indian Test & ODI Squad

A day after announcing Ramesh Powar as the head coach, the BCCI have named the Indian women’s team for the upcoming tour of England. Teenage sensation Shafali Verma has been handed a maiden call-up to the ODI and Test side.

The Test and ODI side will be led by Mithali Raj, who said the 2022 ODI World Cup will be her swansong.

India will be involved in a one-off Test match, 3ODIs & 3T20Is against England. The Test is scheduled for 16-19 June with the ODIs and T20Is being played between 27 June and 15 July.