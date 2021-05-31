Spoke to Harshal Patel About Playing Bouncers: Shafali

"My back-foot game was a bit weak earlier, but facing the Ranji bowlers, who would come in at around 140kph, has helped better my technique and confidence on that front," she told ESPNcricinfo.com.



The hard-hitting batter said she consulted pace bowler Harshal Patel, who started his IPL 2021 campaign with a five-wicket haul for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and spinner Rahul Tewatia on dealing with bouncers.



"I interacted with Harshal [Patel], who recently played in the IPL, Mohit [Sharma] bhaiya, Rahul Tewatia and picked their brains about dealing with the bouncer. They shared their inputs with me and so did their coach. He gave me his feedback on my batting. I am very grateful to everyone at the Haryana Cricket Association for the opportunity."



Shafali, who is likely to play for Sydney Sixers in Women's Big Bash League T20 later this year, is preparing for overseas conditions by training with wet synthetic balls.