Scott Styris Feels Shreyas Iyer Should Be Given More Opportunities

However, Styris also pointed at a chink in Shreyas Iyer's armour and said it is for the batter to find a way around it.



"He has real problems with the short ball. I think you'll see a lot of teams attack him with the quick bowlers look to attack the body with the bouncer, go under the armpit if you like because I'm not sure he is found a way."

"He's almost a little bit like Suresh Raina in that regard where teams now know how to attack him. It's now up to Shreyas Iyer to find a way to succeed against that style of bowling. If he can do that, then I think he's one of the first names you write down in that Indian side," Styris said.