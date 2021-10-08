Men's T20 WC: Ahmed, Ali & Zaman Included as Pakistan Make Changes to The Squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday the three changes made by the national selectors to the squad of fifteen for the mens T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE from October 17 to November 14.

From the original squad announced on September 4, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively. Opener Fakhar Zaman, who was originally named as a travelling reserve, has exchanged places with Khushdil Shah.

"After reviewing player performances in the highly-competitive National T20 and in consultation with the team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The three in-form players bring with them wealth of experience and talent, and provide further stability, balance and strength to the side," said chief selector Mohammad Wasim in a statement.