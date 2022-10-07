Nepal Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Arrested Upon Arrival at Kathmandu Airport

Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was arrested immediately upon his arrival in the country capital on Thursday, 6 October, at the Tribhuvan International Airport almost a month after a court issued a warrant over the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl.

In a video shared by Kantipur TV -- a Nepal based television channel -- on Twitter, Lamichhane can be seen being escorted in police custody.

Before being arrested, the Nepal international in a Facebook post on Wednesday said that he was returning to the country and would "fully cooperate in all stages of the investigation and will fight a legal battle to prove my innocence".