'Man Who Hit Sixes on Demand': Former Indian Cricketer Salim Durani Dies at 88

Salim Durani, a renowned Indian cricketer from the 1960s, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday, 2 April. He was known for his ability to hit sixes on demand and his regal demeanor both on and off the field.

Durani had been residing in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with his younger brother Jahangir Durani, and had undergone proximal femoral nail surgery earlier this year after suffering a thigh bone fracture from a fall.