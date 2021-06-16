SA Pacer Kagiso Rabada Too May Pull Out of The Hundred 

South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada too could withdraw from The Hundred, to be organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and starting next month.



Australian cricketers David Warner and Marcus Stoinis have already pulled out of the tournament, which will run from 21 July to 21 August.

The Hundred was expected to attract a number of stars from across the world. But with a packed schedule and the stress of living in bio-secure bubbles all the time, some big names have pulled out and more could follow suit.