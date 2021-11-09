Royal Challengers Bangalore Appoint Sanjay Bangar as Head Coach from IPL 2022

Talking about his new role at RCB, Bangar, said, "It's an honour and great opportunity to serve such a great franchise in the capacity of head coach. I have worked with some exceptional and talented members in the squad and can't wait to take this team to the next level. There's a lot of work that needs to be done with the IPL mega auctions and the season following it, but I'm sure that together with the continued support of the management and the support staff, we can deliver the goods and bring cheer to our fans across the globe."



Speaking about the appointment of Bangar, Prathmesh Mishra, chairman, RCB, said, "RCB has been committed to its philosophy of supporting and grooming talents from within the team and appointing Sanjay Bangar is the reflection of that belief.