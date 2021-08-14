Root, Cause of India's Pain: England Captain Scores 7th Ton Against Kohli's Boys

England captain Joe Root continued to feed on Indian bowling as he reached his 22nd century on the third day of the second Test at Lord's on Saturday. This was his seventh Test ton -- including third this year -- against India.

Root, who arrived at the crease on Friday with England struggling at 23/2, played a captain's knock and crafted important partnerships with Rory Burns (85 runs for the third wicket), Jonny Bairstow (121 runs for the fourth wicket), and Jos Buttler (54 runs for the fifth wicket) as he moved to his century in the second session.

The 30-year-old England batting mainstay had on Friday gone past Graham Gooch (8900 runs) to become the second-highest run-getter for England in Test cricket history behind Alastair Cook. On Saturday, during his century knock, he completed 9,000 runs. Only Cook (12,472 runs) has more runs for England in Test cricket.