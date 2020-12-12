Rohit Needs to Work on Endurance Before He is Fit to Play: BCCI

"Well, before we had the selection meeting with selectors in Dubai, we were told that he (Rohit) is injured and unavailable for selection and it mentioned a line that there is a two-week rest and rehab period (they had to undergo). It said that the pros and cons and implications of the injury have been explained to him and he understood that, and he was unavailable for selection and that is the information we got on mail before the selection meeting," Kohli had said before the start of the ODI series.

"After that, he played the IPL so we all thought he will be on that flight to Australia which he wasn't on...we had no information on the reason why he is not travelling with us and after that the only other information we received on mail is that he is in the NCA and he is being assessed," Kohli had said.

The first Test of the four-match series starts at the Adelaide Oval from December 17.