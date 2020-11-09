Rohit, Pollard, Dhawan: 15 Interesting Records Among DC & MI Ranks

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals have both been among the best squads in IPL 2020. While it seemed for a bit that Delhi would not make the playoffs, the Shreyas Iyer led side bounced back in style and will want to get one over Mumbai, who have beaten them thrice in the season. Can Delhi put in yet another brilliant performance to win their maiden title or will the Mumbai Indians win their fifth title? Ahead of the all-important final, here’s a set of records that involves the players from both ranks. Both skippers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer have individual milestones that can be achieved in the final. Will they both manage to cross the line.

4/6 – Rohit Sharma has the best bowling figures against the Mumbai Indians. He achieved it in 2009 for the Deccan Chargers in Centurion. Rohit dismissed JP Duminy, Harbhajan Singh, Abhishek Nayar and Saurabh Tiwary. 6: Shikhar Dhawan has scored the most ducks for Delhi. Of the six, four have come in this season along. Shreyas is one behind. 11: In the current MI squad, Rohit Sharma has scored the most ducks but is also the all-time leading run-getter in the team’s history and needs 8 runs more to reach 4000.

Kagiso Rabada has led the Delhi pace attack and leads the charts for the Purple Cap.

6: In the current MI team, Krunal has hit the most sixes in an innings against Delhi in 2016 when he scored 86. Interestingly, Hardik hit 5 against DC in Qualifier 1. 14: Trent Boult has taken the most wickets by a bowler in the powerplay in IPL 2020 14.5: Trent Boult’s strike rate in IPL 2020 has been the best by an MI bowler in any season. Rohit will be hoping to have his deadly services in the powerplay in the final. (min. 250 balls)

15: Both Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan are one half century away from matching Virender Sehwag’s record of the most fifties for Delhi. 17.86: Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada has the best bowling average in the IPL. He’s played 34 games and taken 60 wickets. 31: Rohit Sharma leads the way in the charts for the most fifties by a considerable distance. Pollard is second with 15 half centuries. 33.33: Shreyas Iyer’s record against Mumbai Indians stands at two wins and four defeats. 57.14: Rohit Sharma’s record as captain against Delhi stands at eight wins and six losses. 200: Kieron Pollard is two sixes away from achieving his 1200 runs in maximums for MI. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are second and third on the list. 346.15: Pollard also has the record of the highest strike rate in a MI-DC game. He smashed 45* off 13 deliveries in 2010. 288.88: Rishabh Pant has the highest strike rate in an innings for DC vs MI in the IPL. Pant produced a blistering 78 off just 27 deliveries (including 7 fours and 7 sixes) against MI in Mumbai in 2019. 175.88: Krunal Pandya has the highest strike rate against Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Krunal has scored 248 runs in 9 innings against the Capitals at a strike rate of 175.88 - the highest for any batsman against the Capitals in the IPL. Rishabh Pant has a strike rate of 149.07 for the Capitals against Mumbai Indians.