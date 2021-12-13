Rohit Sharma Asks Team to Ignore External Talk; Says Must Focus on Performances

The star opener said that there will be pressure but he will try to focus on his job.



"When you are playing cricket for India, the pressure is always going to be high. The pressure is always going to be there. There will be a lot of people talking about it; be it positively or negatively," said Rohit in a video shared by BCCI on Twitter.



"For me, personally, as a cricketer, it is important to focus on my job and not to focus on what people are talking about because you can't control that. I have said it a million times and I will keep repeating it," he added.



The 34-year-old also mentioned that he wants the players to share a strong bond when they play for India and focus only on what they have in their hands rather than pay attention to the outside noise.