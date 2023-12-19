Never Thought I Will Make It Happen: Pant Excited To Sit On Auction Table for DC

He further opened up on his recovery process and said he was "lucky to be alive" and it was quite challenging at the start since he had to endure a lot of pain.

"The kind of accident I had, [I'm] lucky to be alive. I think it was very challenging, especially the first part I would say more from a physical point of view because in the starting there was a lot of pain to be endured. But just looking at the journey till now, I think it's been going really well from a recovery point of view. I felt like I couldn't face people and all, and I felt like I had to do something which gives me confidence," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that Delhi Capitals management officials have stated that Pant, who is undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru, is expected to regain fitness by the end of February.