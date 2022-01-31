Ricky Ponting Says He Was Surprised to See Virat Kohli Quit Test Captaincy

"So I think there is potentially a shelf-life for international cricket captains and even coaches. Virat's been there for close to seven years now. If there's a country in the world that's the most difficult to captain, it's probably India because of just how popular the game is and how much every single Indian loves to see the fortunes of the Indian cricket team, whether they are good or bad. You weigh all those things up."



Ponting further praised Kohli's efforts of making India win more in overseas Tests. Under Kohli, India won the Border-Gavaskar trophy in 2018 apart from leading 2-1 in England in 2021.



"When I took over, I took over a side that had dominated world cricket for a long time. If you think about India before Virat, it was about winning a lot of games at home and not winning quite as many overseas. The thing that improved the most was India winning a few more games overseas, and that's something that he and all of the Indian cricket have to be really proud of."

The 47-year-old signed off by saying there was a real focus on Test cricket when Kohli was the captain.



"The other thing is there was really was a focus placed on Test cricket by the BCCI when Virat took over, and I think a lot of it has come from him as well - to focus more on Test cricket and winning more games home and away. Given his Test record as captain, he can walk away from the role very, very proud of what he has achieved."