Ravindra Jadeja Could Retire from Test Cricket: Report

And while the Indian cricket team deal with the injury blow to Rohit Sharma for the three-match Test series against SA, reports suggest that Jadeja could call it quits in the longest format.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Jadeja is unlikely to feature in the Test squad any time soon and might even miss the Sri Lanka series at home.

Meanwhile, one of the teammates of Jadeja has told Dainik Jagran that, Jadeja might announce his retirement from Test cricket to prolong his white-ball career for India.

Jadeja has turned out for India in 57 Tests, scoring 2195 runs with a highest score of 100 not out and an average of 33.76. He has bagged 232 wickets at an average of just under 25 and an economy of 2.41.

India begin their Test series against South Africa on 26 December and will be captained by Virat Kohli, who will skip the ODI series after that for personal reasons.