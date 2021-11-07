Ravi Shastri Likely Become Coach of Ahmedabad Team in IPL 2022: Report

According to a report on Cricbuzz, Shastri has been offered the head coach's role by the Ahmedabad franchise and he is also keen to have a coaching stint with an IPL team.



However, the Indian coach will only decide the end of the T20 World Cup and does not want any distractions during the tournament. If the former Indian cricketer accepts the offers, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar will be part of his staff.



The report also mentioned that CVC Capitals, the promoters of the Ahmedabad-based franchise, are understood to be eager to finish the deal early as they want to build a team culture from the very beginning.