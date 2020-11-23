Shastri Backs Kohli’s Decision to Leave Australia Tour Early

Kohli will fly back after the first Test which, is a day-night affair, for the birth of his first child.

India captain Virat Kohli’s absence for the last three Tests against Australia is one of the most discussed topics currently. India head coach Ravi Shastri weighed in on the matter and backed the skipper’s decision to the hilt. India will first play a 3-match ODI series followed by as many T20Is. And then the 4-match Test series which will start from December 17 in Adelaide. Kohli will fly back home after leading the side in the first Test which, is a day-night affair, for the birth of his first child. While many experts have opposed Kohli’s return amid the Test series, head-coach Ravi Shastri has backed the captain’s decision to return for the birth of his first child.

“I think it’s the right decision he’s taking. These moments don’t come time and time again. He has the opportunity, he’s going back, and I think he’ll be happier for that,” Shastri said. Shastri agreed to the fact that the Indian captain has been the ‘driving force’ behind the team’s success over the years. However, he asserted that Kohli’s absence will generate opportunity the ‘young guys. “If you see where India have gone in the last five-six years, there’s no doubt in absolutely anyone’s mind that he’s the driving force and the man behind it (India’s success). So, he obviously would be missed. But like I say, in adversity comes opportunity. There are a lot of young guys in the side and it’s an opportunity for them,” he said.