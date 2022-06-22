Ranji Trophy Finals 2022: How to Watch MP vs Mumbai Match Live Streaming

Ranji Trophy Finals: Watch MP vs Mumbai match live on Disney+ Hotstar
Image: BCCI Domestic/Twitter
The 42nd Ranji Trophy final match is being played between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. The match commenced at 09:30 am on Wednesday.
Ranji Trophy final match toss was won by Mumbai and it chose to bat first.
Here are the details about live streaming of Mumbai vs MP Ranji Trophy final match.
How and where to watch Mumbai vs MP Ranji Trophy final match live streaming online?
MUM vs MP Ranji Trophy final match on Wednesday can be live streamed online on official app and website of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch Ranji Trophy Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh final match live on TV?
Ranji Trophy Mumbai vs MP final match will be telecasted live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
You can also follow the updates on The Quint.
Ranji Trophy is a popular domestic, first class cricket league played in India. Various regional and state cricket teams participate in the tournament. It comprises of a total of 38 teams which are placed in different groups for the tournament.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Ranji Trophy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)