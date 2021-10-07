Rain Forces First India-Australia Women's T20I to be Abandoned

Shafali dealt exclusively in sixes. hitting three in her 14 ball stay, while Smriti looked intent on taking down the left-arm spin of Sophie Molineux, and it needed Ashleigh Gardner's introduction in the fourth over to shift the tone, with the off-spinner removing both openers in the space of five balls. Smriti got out first, caught by Hannah Darlington for 17. Shafali was caught by Georgia Wareham for 18.



Sophie returned in the sixth over and duly struck with the big wicket of the returning Harmanpreet Kaur (12), who had looked in ominous touch in striking three boundaries from her first four balls.



Aussie quick Tayla Vlaeminck (0-32), who in her fourth over hit 122.9kph (and amused viewers when the television speedo claimed she hit what would have been, by some distance, a world-record 145km/h on two occasions), according to a report on Cricket Australia website.



It was Jemimah Rodrigues who came to India's rescue, the right-hander cutting the spinners beautifully as she got back in her crease and played the ball late and into the gaps.



She then took Darlington over extra cover twice in the debutante's first over to stamp her authority on the innings, and while Yastika Bhatia, who struck a run-a-ball 15 fell from Georgia Wareham's first ball at the other end, Rodrigues pressed on as India women reached a strong position.



But soon after, the rain set in, leaving Australia (seven points) needing to claim just one of the remaining two matches to claim the series, and India (five points) still requiring another two wins.