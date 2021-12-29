Rahul Dravid Rings Bell at Centurion Before the Start of Day 4

India head coach Rahul Dravid had the honour of ringing the bell at the SuperSport Park in Centurion before the start of day four in the first Test match against South Africa on Wednesday.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the photograph of Dravid, himself a former India captain, ringing the bell at the venue. "Just SuperSport Park traditions. Head Coach, Rahul Dravid rung the bell before start of play on Day 4. #TeamIndia #SAvIND," tweeted the BCCI.

