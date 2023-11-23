Rahul Dravid Not Keen On Extending Contract, VVS Laxman To Take Over - Sources

Head coach of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), VVS Laxman, is expected to succeed Rahul Dravid, who is not keen on extending his tenure with the Indian men's cricket team, according to NDTV.

According to sources, Dravid has chosen not to continue leading the Indian team as head coach after his contract expired at the end of the ODI World Cup last week.

Additionally, sources confirmed that Laxman, former Indian batter, will likely take on the position of head coach.