R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Could Play If It Is Regular Oval Pitch: Bharat Arun

Arun did not rule out the possibility of playing both Ashwin and Jadeja. He said that the team management will look at the pitch before deciding on it.



"It depends on the conditions. Depends on so many other things, the wicket, the conditions and all these things. Ashwin, no doubt, is one of the best bowlers we have. But it is unfortunate he has not played so far. But if there is an opportunity and if we feel that he is going to fit into the scheme of things, they definitely would both be bowling in tandem," added Arun.



Traditionally the pitch at The Oval has aided spin bowling. Over the last 10 years, two off-spinners --Moeen Ali and Nathan Lyon -- feature among the top five wicket-takers at the venue.



Further back, Shane Warne too found this venue to his liking. He took 32 wickets in four Test matches, his tally being the seventh best by top wicket-takers at the venue.