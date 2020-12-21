Shaw Not Ready to Face Pace Aus Bowlers Generate: G Viswanath

India batsman Prithvi Shaw’s performances have been under the scanner after the Adelaide Test where he scored 0 and 4.
His technique was immediately questioned by on-air commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Ricky Ponting. And what did not help is he got dismissed in very similar fashion in both innings.
Former India captain Gundappa Viswanath believes Shaw is not ready to face the pace generated by Australia quicks. He also called Shaw 'ill-equipped' to face the moving balls.
"Shaw shouldn't have been picked. He is not ready to face the kind of speed generated by the Australian pacers and he appears ill-equipped to play the moving ball," Gundappa Viswanath was quoted as saying by Mid-day.
Further, the former champion batsman blamed the footwork of the current lot for their terrible show against Australia. Only Pujara got dismissed on an unplayable delivery, according to the 71-year-old.
"Cheteshwar Pujara got out to an unplayable delivery, but the rest did not use their feet. They were caught in two minds before playing their strokes and displayed a total lack of confidence," remarked Viswanath from Bangalore.
Incidentally, Gundappa Viswanath was part of the team which got bowled out on 42 in a Test match against England at Lord's in 1974. Recalling the incident, the former batsman pointed out that his team also scored 302 runs in the same match.
"We have to accept that we faced a huge problem facing the moving ball. People pointed fingers at the debacle but we scored 302 in the same Test at Lord's in the first innings. This is life. "I am sure Team India will bounce back but for the time being, they have to endure this tough period," Gundappa Viswanath said.
