Stars Are Born as India Seal Their Greatest Test Series Win

India beat Australia by 3 wickets in Brisbane to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2-1. With many first team players back home in India due to injuries, Ajinkya Rahane’s squad of fighters beat Australia’s star-studded team against all odds.

On this episode of 'The Aussie Challenge' podcast, Ayaz Memon takes us through the big moments from the Brisbane Test and talks about the match-winners who helped seal the historic win.