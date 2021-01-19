Stars Are Born as India Seal Their Greatest Test Series Win

India beat Australia by 3 wickets in Brisbane to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2-1.
Mendra Dorjey Sahni
Cricket
Ayaz Memon discusses India’s big series victory over Australia. | (Photo: The Quint)

India beat Australia by 3 wickets in Brisbane to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2-1. With many first team players back home in India due to injuries, Ajinkya Rahane’s squad of fighters beat Australia’s star-studded team against all odds.

On this episode of 'The Aussie Challenge' podcast, Ayaz Memon takes us through the big moments from the Brisbane Test and talks about the match-winners who helped seal the historic win.

