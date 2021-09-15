Cricketing World Looks Back at Lasith Malinga's Illustrious Career

Malinga was the captain and kingpin amongst Sri Lanka's pantheon that lifted the 2014 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He has also taken the third most wickets in the ODI World Cups -- 56.

"Congrats on an awesome career. Your contribution to Sri Lanka and world cricket will stand for all time. Been such a pleasure playing with you. All the very best in what you decide to do from now. So much knowledge to give. Legend !!!" tweeted Sangakkara.

Mahela Jayawardene tweeted, "Time I first faced you in the Galle nets as an 18 year old net bowler to the Curly coloured hair icon you have left us with amazing memories!! Fantastic team mate.. wishing you all the very best my friend and thank you!!"

