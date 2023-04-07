Player Like Suryakumar Yadav Can Win You a World Cup: Ricky Ponting

"He might be a little bit inconsistent but he's the sort of guy that, in big moments, can win you games. A bit like the late great Andrew Symonds did for Australia. So that's definitely the way that I'd look at it for India. I wouldn't be playing safe. I'd be going with match-winning players and I think he's a match-winner," said Ponting in the latest episode of The ICC Review show.

Survya at Number 5?

Ponting said he believes that Suryakumar could be best utilised at the number five spot for India in ODIs. "I think he was only batting at five, wasn't he? I don't think they want him much lower than that, especially when they've got Hardik (Pandya), (Ravindra) Jadeja and Axar (Patel), they've got plenty of batting."



"I'm a big believer in giving your best batter as much time as you can in all formats of the game. Because if you keep them down the order, quite often you don't get to use your best players and that's the last thing you want. So I think the No.5 slot's perfect for him and he's just got to grow into that role there."