Plan Was to See Off the Tough Phase: Shikhar Dhawan

"Today, it was seaming and swinging, so it didn't make sense to go hard after the bowling. My plan was to just stay and see off [the difficult phase]. We knew we could catch the runs later on. If the wicket was supporting batsmen early on, we would have gone for the runs right from the start," Dhawan told the media after the match.

"As an experienced player, I know how to handle pressure. What shots to play on what kind of wickets. We read wickets nicely and understand it. That is what we did and it worked for us," he added.

Dhawan was sedate at the start. He got his first seven runs off 23 deliveries before he unleashed a couple of boundaries. The left-handed opener often shouldered arms to deliveries, as India build a solid start. He and Rohit Sharma put on 64 runs for the first wicket in 15 overs. By the 30th over, India were already past 150 with the loss of Sharma's wicket.