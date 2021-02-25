Zak Crawley Believes England Capable of Mounting Comeback 

The right-handed England opener believed that a win for England is still within reach.

"I don't think it will require a miracle actually. Batting last on this wicket will be extremely difficult… I think the pitch will continue to break up," he said.

"If we bat well in the third innings and put a bit of pressure on them we can defend anything if the pitch continues to get worse."

England's scoring options were restricted as the India spinners kept a tight leash by bowling straight and tight. They couldn't use innovative strokes like the reverse sweep.